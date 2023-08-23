On this week’s episode of the Happy Hour podcast, Trey Lyle, Tom Bowles and Dalton Hopkins are joined by Speedway Digest‘s Kaleb Vestal to discuss the future of Chase Elliott‘s crew chief Alan Gustafson after what was a heartbreaking fuel issue at Watkins Glen International.

Also, the crew discusses the lackluster race the Next Gen car put on at the New York-based road course, if the owner’s championship should have more coverage and who is the bigger championship threat at Hendrick Motorsports between Kyle Larson and William Byron.

Finally, in a YouTube exclusive video, the group plays some NASCAR Jeopardy featuring some questions about the history of the sport in a variety of topics – some easy and some not.

Listen here or on all podcast platforms.

About the author About the Author Dalton Hopkins Dalton Hopkins began writing for Frontstretch in April 2021. Currently, he is the lead writer for the weekly Thinkin' Out Loud column and one of our lead reporters. Beforehand, he wrote for IMSA shortly after graduating from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in 2019. Simultaneously, he also serves as a First Lieutenant in the US Army. Follow Dalton on Twitter @PitLaneLT Trey Lyle Tom Bowles The author of Did You Notice? (Wednesdays) Tom spends his time overseeing Frontstretch’s 40+ staff members as its majority owner and Editor-in-Chief. Based outside Philadelphia, Bowles is a two-time Emmy winner in NASCAR television and has worked in racing production with FOX, TNT, and ESPN while appearing on-air for SIRIUS XM Radio and FOX Sports 1's former show, the Crowd Goes Wild. He most recently consulted with SRX Racing, helping manage cutting-edge technology and graphics that appeared on their CBS broadcasts during 2021 and 2022. You can find Tom’s writing here, at CBSSports.com and Athlonsports.com, where he’s been an editorial consultant for the annual racing magazine for 15 years. This author does not have any more posts.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article