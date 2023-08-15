Entry List: 2023 General Tire 100 at the Glen

Twenty-three drivers are entered in the ARCA Menards Series General Tire 100 at the Glen at Watkins Glen International. All will make the starting lineup.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Corey LaJoie will join the field as he will pilot the No. 63 Paris Wixon Racing Chevrolet. LaJoie has six career ARCA starts, including three wins. He most recently competed in the series in the 2013 season finale.

Venturini Motorsports fields four drivers. In addition to series points leader Jesse Love in the No. 20, the team will have debutant Brent Crews in the No. 15, Kris Wright in the No. 25 and Jake Finch in the No. 55. Wright and Finch will make their second and third starts of the season, respectively.

Connor Zilisch will make his series debut for Pinnacle Racing Group in the No. 28 Chevrolet. The team also fields Luke Fenhaus full time in the ARCA Menards Series East.

Welcome back Dale Quarterley, Jack Wood, Ed Pompa, Andy Jankowiak and Bob Schacht. They’ll make their return to ARCA competition after having competed in at least one event in 2023.

Parker Retzlaff will pilot the No. 02 for Young’s Motorsports in advance of his NASCAR Xfinity Series race also at The Glen.

After driving the No. 03 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Casey Carden will slide into the No. 31. AJ Moyer will drive the No. 03 instead of his No. 06 and Tim Richmond will drive the No. 06, the same car number he drove in his most recent race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

The ARCA drivers will take the green flag on Friday, Aug. 18 at 6 p.m. ET with TV coverage provided by FOX Sports 1.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article