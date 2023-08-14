Entry List: 2023 Shriners Children’s 200

Watkins Glen International is the host for the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ next race of the 2023 season, the Shriners Children’s 200.

Forty cars are entered for the 82-lap event, meaning two will fail to qualify, barring any entry list changes.

Alex Bowman makes his first Xfinity appearance of the season, driving Hendrick Motorsports’ part-time No. 17.

After last driving for the team at Road America, Stanton Barrett returns to Emerling-Gase Motorsports’ No. 35. The team’s No. 53 is currently entered but with no driver listed.

Stefan Parsons joins Alpha Prime Racing for Watkins Glen, driving the No. 44 piloted by Conor Daly at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

CHK Racing’s No. 74 is entered but without a driver. The team skipped Indianapolis.

Max McLaughlin will attempt his series debut in FRS Racing’s part-time No. 96.

Chris Hacker and Alex Labbe join SS-Green Light Racing for Watkins Glen in its Nos. 07 and 08, respectively.

The Shriners Children’s 200 will take place Saturday, Aug. 19, at 3:30 p.m. ET. USA Network has TV coverage.

