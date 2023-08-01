Race Weekend Central
Race winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing talks with Third placed Sergio Perez of Mexico and Oracle Red Bull Racing in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on July 02, 2023 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images)

(Photo: Peter Fox/Getty Images)

The Pit Straight: Hard Questions Coming for Red Bull

Alex Gintz

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | More

Surprise! Another dominant Formula 1 victory for Max Verstappen.

However, Sunday’s (July 30) Belgian Grand Prix also saw a very much relieving second-place result for Sergio Perez, who even led the first 12 laps of the race before being easily overtaken by his teammate after both Red Bull cars pitted for medium tires.

Frontstretch IndyCar Editor Alex Gintz and F1 Contributor Jeffery Boswell use yet another Verstappen blowout to unpack one of the few remaining questions about F1 and its current most-dominant team: what will happen to Red Bull’s lineup on the back of a potentially perfect season for the team?

Will Daniel Ricciardo truly contend for Perez’s seat at Red Bull in the future? Will Perez ever truly have a shot at a title with Verstappen in the picture? Remember Yuki Tsunoda? Where does he fit into this arrangement?

Boswell has some stern words for the Perez hopefuls in the crowd, while Gintz burns ample calories to avoid making excessive references to Mark Webber in the latest edition of “The Pit Straight.”

The Pit Straight is Frontstretch‘s F1 podcast, available weekly on Tuesdays on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and right here on the web.

About the author

0
Website

Alex is the IndyCar Editor at Frontstretch, having initially joined as an entry-level contributor in 2021. He also leads the Center for Asia-Pacific Policy at the BIED Society, an international think tank in Washington, D.C. With previous experience in China, Japan and Poland, Alex is particularly passionate about the international realm of motorsport and the politics that make the wheels turn - literally - behind the scenes.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter

A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.

Share this article

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Comment on this articlex
()
x