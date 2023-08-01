Surprise! Another dominant Formula 1 victory for Max Verstappen.

However, Sunday’s (July 30) Belgian Grand Prix also saw a very much relieving second-place result for Sergio Perez, who even led the first 12 laps of the race before being easily overtaken by his teammate after both Red Bull cars pitted for medium tires.

Frontstretch IndyCar Editor Alex Gintz and F1 Contributor Jeffery Boswell use yet another Verstappen blowout to unpack one of the few remaining questions about F1 and its current most-dominant team: what will happen to Red Bull’s lineup on the back of a potentially perfect season for the team?

Will Daniel Ricciardo truly contend for Perez’s seat at Red Bull in the future? Will Perez ever truly have a shot at a title with Verstappen in the picture? Remember Yuki Tsunoda? Where does he fit into this arrangement?

Boswell has some stern words for the Perez hopefuls in the crowd, while Gintz burns ample calories to avoid making excessive references to Mark Webber in the latest edition of “The Pit Straight.”

The Pit Straight is Frontstretch‘s F1 podcast, available weekly on Tuesdays on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and right here on the web.

