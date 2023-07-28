AJ Allmendinger Scores Road America Xfinity Pole

AJ Allmendinger won the pole for tomorrow’s (July 29) Road America 180 setting a new NASCAR Xfinity track record time of 111.606 mph.

It’s Allmendinger’s 10th career Xfinity pole, seventh pole at a road course and third at Road America, his first since 2019.

Cole Custer, the fastest Ford, joined Allmendinger on the front row with a speed of 111.352 mph.

Justin Allgaier, the 2018 winner at Road America, was the fastest Chevrolet in third.

Riley Herbst will line up behind his Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Custer in fourth, and Sammy Smith will trail behind his JR Motorsports teammate Allgaier in fifth.

Sage Karam earned his personal-best start and the best career start for Sam Hunt Racing of sixth.

Joe Gibbs teammates Connor Mosack and John Hunter Nemechek shared row eight together with their seventh and eighth place effort.

Karam’s teammate Kaz Grala matched his best qualifying position with the team with a ninth-place run.

Sammy Smith, who ran off twice in the second round of qualifying, was the slowest of the 10 in round two and completed the top 10.

Jeremy Clements went off track during his round of qualifying and damaged the splitter of his car off the kink. He finished the day in 31st.

Daniel Hemric did not make a lap during qualifying. His No. 11 Chevrolet Camaro had an engine problem relegating him to the back of the field in 32nd.

Brandon Jones suffered the heaviest damage during practice. The team rolled out the backup car before qualifying and did not set a lap and will start at the tail of the field in 33rd.

Ryan Sieg sustained damage to his splitter during practice and did not set a lap. His No. 39 Ford Mustang finished the day in 34th.

Other drivers who did not put down a time during qualifying were Ryan Ellis, Kyle Weatherman, Alex Labbe and Joe Graf Jr.

The Xfinity Series will take on the colossal 4-mile Road America July 29 at 3 p.m. ET. Coverage will be provided by NBC.

