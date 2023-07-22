Kaden Honeycutt to Attempt 4 More Races with Niece Motorsports in 2023

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

LONG POND, Pa. – NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Kaden Honeycutt revealed to Frontstretch on Saturday, July 22, that he will be competing with Niece Motorsports for four more races in the 2023 season.

“I’m supposed to do four or five races this year including [Pocono Raceway],” Honeycutt told Frontstretch. “We plan to do four to five races this year, and we’ll try to make that happen and obviously make as many starts as we can.”

Honeycutt confirmed he will be taking part in the events in Niece’s part-time No. 44 truck.

The 20-year-old also mentioned that two of the remaining events on his schedule will likely be at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on Aug. 11 and Homestead-Miami Speedway on Oct. 21. However, he added the team is still looking for additional partners.

The Texan made his first start with Niece at Pocono on Saturday in the No. 44 and finished 20th.

In addition to Niece, Honeycutt has made seven starts in 2023 between Young’s Motorsports and Roper Racing. Two of those races ended with a top-10 result.

