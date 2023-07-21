Through the Gears: Pocono Betting Preview

Derek Yoder fills in for Mark Harris as the host of this week’s episode, but not much is different. Derek hosts Seth Woolcock (@Between_SethFF) with In Between Media to break down everything Pocono this weekend.

As always, the duo of betting experts discuss comparable tracks, the outright market, and which manufacturer has the edge coming into a high horsepower track. After they talk about the outright market, Woolcock heads to the top-10 market with a +400 finishing prop.

Yoder then heads to the Chevrolet camp to discuss who he thinks is flying under the radar specifically at Pocono. Woolcock and Yoder then differ on a particular driver in different markets.

