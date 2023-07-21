Race Weekend Central
NASCAR Cup Series

#45: Ty Gibbs, 23XI Racing, McDonald's Toyota Camry, #41: Cole Custer, Stewart Haas Racing, HaasTooling.com Ford Mustang

Through the Gears: Pocono Betting Preview

Derek Yoder

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | More

Derek Yoder fills in for Mark Harris as the host of this week’s episode, but not much is different. Derek hosts Seth Woolcock (@Between_SethFF) with In Between Media to break down everything Pocono this weekend.

As always, the duo of betting experts discuss comparable tracks, the outright market, and which manufacturer has the edge coming into a high horsepower track. After they talk about the outright market, Woolcock heads to the top-10 market with a +400 finishing prop.

See also
Fire on Fridays: Chase Elliott & Alex Bowman Will Both Miss the Playoffs

Yoder then heads to the Chevrolet camp to discuss who he thinks is flying under the radar specifically at Pocono. Woolcock and Yoder then differ on a particular driver in different markets.

About the author

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter

A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.

Share this article

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Comment on this articlex
()
x