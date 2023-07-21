Dean Thompson Scores ARCA Pocono Pole

The field has been set for the ARCA Menards Series Sunset Shooting Range 150 from the Pocono Raceway with Dean Thompson taking the pole.

Making just his fourth start of the year, Anaheim, CA native Thompson will lead the field to the green flag. Despite appearing irregularly, Thompson has been strong in his spot starts this season with three top-10 finishes including two runner-up finishes at Kansas and Charlotte. Thompson will look to improve upon his season-best finish by one spot and win at Pocono.

Points leader Jesse Love, who enters the event with a 49-point advantage, will start on the outside of the front row in search of his fifth win of the season. Coming off an uncharacteristically less-than-competitive weekend in Iowa, Love will look to once again find that race-winning pace his No. 20 Venturini team has shown most of the year.

The ARCA East winner earlier this year at Dover, Jake Finch, will roll off fourth in his fourth ARCA national series start. He will be looking to improve upon his seventh-place finish in this race last year which currently stands as his career-best ARCA national series finish.

Current second-place points runner Frankie Muniz will start 10th in his Rette Jones Racing entry as he takes aim at cutting into Love’s points lead. Muniz, the relative newcomer to racing, will be tasked with taking on the most unique track he has seen yet in the Tricky Triangle.

A full field of 24 cars is slated to take the green flag for tonight’s Sunset Shooting Range 150 with the full starting lineup linked below. Although weather may be a threat, it is expected that tonight’s ARCA race should be able to be run to its conclusion.

Be sure to tune in tonight (July 21) at 6 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1 to catch all the action as the ARCA Menards Series tackles the Tricky Triangle from Pocono, Pennsylvania.

