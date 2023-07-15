Christopher Bell on Pole for Cup Race at New Hampshire

Christopher Bell led an all-Joe Gibbs Racing front row as he won the pole for Sunday’s (July 16) NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Bell won the 2022 race at NHMS. It’s his first pole of 2023 and his sixth career Cup Series pole.

His speed of 124.781 mph topped Martin Truex Jr. for the top spot.

Truex will start on the outside of the front row. Aric Almirola qualified third with Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney completing the top five.

Tyler Reddick qualified sixth and William Byron, suffering from power steering issues, qualified seventh. Bubba Wallace, Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch rounded out the top 10.

Busch will start in the rear after damaging his car in practice and hitting the wall on his final round qualifying lap.

ANOTHER issue for @KyleBusch!



He backs it into the wall during #BuschLightPole Qualifying! pic.twitter.com/JZYB9Q6acM — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 15, 2023

Truex Jr. and Logano ran the fastest laps during Group A and B qualifying rounds. Logano ran the fastest overall time during the two rounds.

With only 36 drivers entered, all will start on Sunday.

You can watch the Cup Series race on Sunday (July 16) at NHMS at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.

