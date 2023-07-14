Through the Gears: New Hampshire Betting Preview

With Atlanta Motor Speedway in the rearview, Mark Harris and his co-host on the Layin Coin Podcast, @rorypicks, do what they do best: talk about gambling on the NASCAR Cup Series.

Harris and his guest discuss which comp tracks to pay attention to and which tracks don’t matter when it comes to betting New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

The duo then turns their eyes to the outright board. Who is overpriced, who has value and who you shouldn’t waste brain space thinking about. The books think one thing and the boys think another.

After the shenanigans are over with Rory, Harris gives out his best bet of the week, which is not a bet … but a driver.

Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article