Purdue Sponsoring Tony Kanaan, Helio Castroneves in SRX

Purdue University has partnered with the Camping World SRX Series as a primary sponsor for Tony Kanaan and Helio Castroneves for the 2023 season, SRX announced July 6.

Both Kanaan and Castroneves are back with SRX for the third consecutive season. Castroneves will drive in events at Pulaski County Motorsports Park, Berlin Raceway and Lucas Oil Speedway, while Kanaan will compete at Stafford Motor Speedway, Eldora Speedway and Thunder Road International Speedbowl.

Castroneves won last year’s SRX race at Five Flags Speedway.

“I am very excited to be back at SRX wand having Purdue University in Indianapolis on the car and sharing it with my brother T.K. is just perfect,” Castroneves said in a series release.

“This is my third year in SRX and I couldn’t be more excited to share the car with my brother Helio and now being sponsored by Purdue University in Indianapolis,” Kanaan added. “As an Indy resident, it’s a big deal. Purdue has long been part of the Indianapolis 500, so I’m looking forward to carrying their livery during the SRX season.”

The 2023 SRX season kicks off at Stafford on July 13. Coverage starts at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.

