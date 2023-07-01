Sean Hingorani Wins Pole for ARCA West Race at Irwindale

For the first time in his ARCA Menards Series career, Sean Hingorani will lead the field to the green flag for tonight’s ARCA West race at Irwindale Speedway.

It may be the first time Hingorani has started a race from the first position, but he has finished there, twice before, including earlier this season at Irwindale, when the series made its first trip to the southern California racetrack.

Starting beside Hingorani will be Bradley Erickson, who ties his season-best starting position of second, the other of which also came at Irwindale during the series’ first visit of the season.

On row two, current series points leader Landen Lewis will roll off from the third position. Lewis is coming off his worst finish of the season, 19th, but had finished inside the top two in each of the first four races of the season before Sonoma. Starting beside him will be Trevor Huddleston, who earned the pole for Irwindale back in April, finishing that race in fourth.

Rounding out the top five will be Tanner Reif, who qualified his Billy McAnally Racing No. 16 on row three. He’ll share that row with 16-year-old Ethan Nascimento, who records his best career starting position to date.

Todd Souza, starting seventh, Eric Nascimento Jr in eighth, Tyler Reif in ninth, and Jake Bollman are slated to round out the top ten. All 15 cars that were entered for the event took a lap in qualifying.

The green flag for this evening’s NAPA Auto Parts Blue Def 150 at the Irwindale Speedway is scheduled to go green at 10 p.m. ET, and can be seen live exclusively on FloRacing, though a tape delay version will be aired on CNBC on July 9 at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article