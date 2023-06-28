Ford Unveils Ford Mustang GT4

At the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium Wednesday (June 28), Ford Performance officially unveiled the new Ford Mustang GT4 (the picture above is from testing at Sebring International Raceway). This new chassis will be eligible to compete in GT4 championships around the world starting in 2024.

“The Mustang GT4 is a key member of our motorsports lineup,” said Mark Rushbrook, global director of Ford Performance Motorsports. “It’s placement between the Mustang GT3 and soon-to-be-unveiled Mustang Dark Horse R keeps the brand in competition at all levels of on-track performance and is an important part of our customer racing program. With this new version, based off the seventh generation’s new Dark Horse model, we’ve upped the game and are ready to challenge an entire world of competitors.”

Similar to the Ford Mustang GT3 unveiled at Le Mans earlier this month, the new Ford Mustang GT4 is based on the new Ford Mustang Dark Horse. It is being built in partnership with Multimatic and will use a Coyote-based V8 engine.

Unlike the new Ford Mustang GT3, there will be no factory programs that will be running the car. However, it will be legal to race in IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge’s Grand Sport class, IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge’s GT4 class, SRO America’s Pirelli GT4 America SprintX and GT America powered by AWS at minimum next year.

The new Ford Mustang GT4 replaces the current version of the car, which is in it’s last year of eligibility. The Mustang GT4 has been raced in various series around the world since 2017. The previous generation Mustang GT4 should still be legal to race in GT America powered by AWS next year, but not in other series.

Ford Performance will participate in SRO’s annual homologation test next year. Completion of the test will make the new car legal for any and all GT4 classes SRO sanctions around the world.

The Ford Mustang GT4 was developed alongside the new Ford Mustang GT3 with the assistance of Multimatic. Joey Hand served as the primary development driver for both cars. The car will have DSSV dampers specifically developed by Multimatic in addition to a Hollinger gearbox with paddle shifters and aerodynamics that are adjustable to meet balance of performance rules for each series.

Pricing for the new Ford Mustang GT4 was not made available. Any team interested in the new car can inquire directly with Multimatic to get the official pricing.

