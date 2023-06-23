Robin Liddell Fastest In Watkins Glen Pilot Challenge Practices

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. – Rebel Rock Racing’s Robin Liddell was fastest overall in IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge practice at Watkins Glen International Friday (June 23). Liddell’s lap at 107.189 mph during the second session held up as the quick time.

Practice No. 1

In opening practice for IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Thursday (June 22) in Watkins Glen, Archangel Motorsports’ Billy Johnson was fastest overall with a lap at 107.049 mph in his Aston Martin. Johnson was .027 seconds quicker than the Mercedes of Lone Star Racing’s Scott Andrews. Turner Motorsport’s Robby Foley was third in his BMW, then Winward Racing’s Daniel Morad. Robert Megennis in the second Turner BMW was fifth.

Liddell was sixth in the sole Chevrolet in the field, followed by Rennsport One’s Eric Filguerias. TeamTGM’s Matt Plumb was eighth, while Murillo Racing’s Eric Foss and Motorsports In Action’s Jesse Lazare rounded out the top 10.

In TCR, JDC-Miller MotorSports’ Mikey Taylor was fastest in his Audi with a lap at 105.193 mph, good enough for 18th overall. Taylor’s lap was .307 seconds faster than the Hyundai of Van der Steur Racing’s Tyler Maxson. LA Honda World Racing’s Ryan Eversley was third, then KMW Motorsports with TMR Engineering’s Tim Lewis Jr. VGRT’s Victor Gonzalez Jr. was fifth in his Honda.

During the session, VGRT’s Karl Wittmer brought out the red flag by stopping out on course. The team’s Civic was towed back to the pits and did not go back out for the rest of the session.

Practice No. 2

In Friday morning’s practice session, Andrews was actually fastest overall by an eighth of a second. However, that lap was disallowed due to a violation of track limits. As a result, Liddell’s quick lap set eight minutes into the session held up.

Liddell’s lap was .061 seconds faster than Andrews’ quickest legal lap. Morad was third fastest, then Stephen Cameron Racing’s Greg Liefooghe and Murillo Racing’s Christian Szymczak.

Foss was sixth, followed by Johnson and Ave Motorsports’ Alfredo Najri in the Supra. Megennis and Plumb were ninth and 10th.

In TCR, Taylor was once again quickest with a lap at 106.295 mph, good for 14th overall. Taylor’s lap was .341 seconds faster than Wittmer. LA Honda World Racing’s Mat Pombo was third, followed by Van der Steur Racing’s Bryan Ortiz. Bryan Herta Autosport’s Michael Lewis was fifth.

There were no red flags during the second practice. However, there were a couple of off-course excursion for Rockwell Automotive Development’s Denis Dupont and KohR Motorsports’ Bob Michaelian.

Qualifying for the Sahlen’s 120 at the Glen is scheduled for 3:35 p.m. ET Friday afternoon. We’ll have a recap and a word with the pole sitter right here at Frontstretch.

