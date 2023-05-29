Clay Greenfield, Others Form GK Racing

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

An array of individuals have joined forces to create GK Racing, the latest team in the NASCAR Craftsman Trucks Series, the team announced Monday (May 29). The team will be headed by Tandra and Clay Greenfield and Jordan and Theresa Kiss, all bringing experience and personality to the table.

Tandra is a former Tennessee Titans cheerleader and Clay has made several starts already in the Trucks Series, including Daytona International Speedway this year where he finished 34th after a crash.

Jordan Kiss is the owner of Backyard Blues Pools in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, which has sponsored Clay Greenfield’s truck in the past.

The team said in its official press release: “We are thrilled for GK Racing to have female ownership, as Theresa Kiss (Hispanic female) and former NFL cheerleader Tandra Greenfield have aligned to bring this epic team together!”

Clay Greenfield will be running the No. 95 Toyota truck, a move that the team says will pay tribute to past drivers of the number, including Jeremy Mayfield, David Ragan and Davey Allison.

“We hope to continue the legacy of the #95.” the team says.

The team will attempt to start its first event, the Toyota 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway this weekend and already has plans to run further races in both 2023 and 2024.

Overall, Greenfield has 70 career Truck Series starts with two top 10s, earning his career-best result of sixth in the 2017 race at Talladega Superspeedway.

Catch GK Racing’s debut this weekend in the Toyota 200, scheduled to broadcast live on Saturday, June 3 on FOX Sports 1 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

