Kyle Kirkwood, Felix Rosenqvist Involved in Major Indy 500 Crash

Kyle Kirkwood and Felix Rosenqvist were involved in a heavy crash on lap 184 of the NTT IndyCar Series Indianapolis 500 on Sunday (May 28).

The incident began when Rosenqvist clipped the wall after getting loose in the dirty air from Josef Newgarden‘s No. 2 Chevrolet. A spinning Rosenqvist was then clipped by an oncoming Kirkwood, whose car spun into the turn 2 wall and flipped over on impact before sliding to a stop on the backstretch.

Kirkwood and Rosenqvist were quickly out of their cars and appeared to be mobile under their own power. Kirkwood mentioned pain in his knees over the radio to his team.

Kirkwood’s slide down the backstretch was captured by his onboard camera, showing the young Floridian’s visor come open after impact. Kirkwood was alert and mobile throughout the incident.

The impact sheered the right-rear wheel from Kirkwood’s car, sending said wheel flying over the fencing and between the turn 2 grandstands and the VIP suite which sits at the exit of turn 2. The tire impacted a car parked near the Backyard Crossing golf course. No injuries in the area have been reported.

This is an ongoing development and will be updated as more information becomes available.

