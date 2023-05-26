For the first time this season, Jesse Love has put his No. 20 Venturini Motorsports Toyota on the pole for tonight’s General Tire 150 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in the ARCA Menards Series.

Love enters the race, the fifth of the season, as the points leader. He currently holds a two-point advantage over rookie Frankie Muniz. Love was the lone driver to set a qualifying lap time that was within the 29-second bracket, setting a speed of 180.042 mph.

Starting beside Love on the front row is Andres Perez de Lara, who records his best start of the season for Rev Racing. Perez de Lara enters the event coming off of three straight top-10 finishes, including back-to-back fourth-place runs at Phoenix Raceway and Talladega Superspeedway

On row two, a pair of NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series drivers will line up for the green flag. Taylor Gray and the TRICON Garage No. 17 team will roll off the grid from third. Fellow Toyota-affiliated driver Dean Thompson qualified his VMS No. 15 in fourth, roughly two tenths of a second off teammate Love’s lap.

Connor Mosack will roll his Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota off in fifth. Mosack has finished both of the races he’s started this season inside of the top five. Toyota teams will take up four of the top five starting positions in this evening’s event.

Gus Dean, Jack Wood, Andy Jankowiak, Greg Van Alst and Muniz round out the top 10.

Of the 28 cars that were entered for tonight’s race, 24 took to the track during qualifying.

The green flag for this evening’s General Tire 150 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway is scheduled to come at 6 p.m. ET. Coverage of the race will be carried on FOX Sports 1.

