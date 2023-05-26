Jesse Love Wins 3 in a Row with ARCA Charlotte Win

Charlotte Motor Speedway was a racetrack that Venturini Motorsports had yet to win at in its history. On Friday (May 26), Jesse Love took care of that, winning the pole, leading a race-high 67 of the 100 laps and capturing the ARCA Menards Series General Tire 150 victory.

It’s his third straight win of the 2023 season and the fifth of his career.

Love’s Venturini Motorsports teammate Dean Thompson finished second ahead of his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race following the ARCA race.

Taylor Gray, Grant Enfinger and Andy Jankowiak finished third through fifth, respectively.

Joe Gibbs Racing won the previous two races at Charlotte, but its driver Connor Mosack didn’t make any friends due to his driving style.

After a caution shortly before the lap 50 competition caution, all but six of the lead lap drivers pitted. Greg Van Alst stayed out whereas JGR elected to pit Mosack for four fresh tires.

On the restart, Mosack and Love charged toward the front. Love passed Van Alst on the outside and Mosack quickly approached Van Alst. But Van Alst’s No. 35 got a little sideways, Mosack made contact with Van Alst and Van Alst’s day came to an abrupt end.

A tough break for Daytona winner Greg Van Alst at Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/RtY5bTVaA6 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 26, 2023

Van Alst left Charlotte with a wrecked racecar and frustration toward Mosack.

Mosack wasn’t done with angering drivers though. Later in the race, as both he and Gus Dean were battling for a position inside the top 10, the two made contact a few times. Ultimately Mosack took the spot as Dean made contact with the wall and therefore had to come to pit road for a flat tire.

Dean finished two laps in 15th place, not indicative of his performance.

Mosack came home ninth, and he stated he saw his incident with Van Alst differently.

True to his word, Van Alst spoke to Mosack post-race and the two drivers shook hands.

After today’s run-in on track @GregVanAlst35 and @connormosack talked it out, and both drivers ended the conversation by shaking hands. @ARCA_Racing pic.twitter.com/1bANy2EMCm — Toby Christie (@Toby_Christie) May 27, 2023

Meanwhile, Love withstood a late-race restart en route extending his series points lead. Venturini Motorsports also scored its sixth win of 2023 across all three ARCA series.

ARCA next heads to Marne, Mich. for the race at Berlin Raceway. That race will take place on Saturday, June 17 at 8 p.m. ET with TV coverage provided by FOX Sports 1.

