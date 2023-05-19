Mark Harris is joined by Full Tank Phil to break down the odds board ahead of All-Star Weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway. The pair jump right to comparable tracks, what we could expect, and maybe a tip to wait and see practice and the heat races this weekend before wagering.

While there isn’t much to base bets off before practice and qualifying, Mark and Phil both believe there is an opportunity to grab a guy or two before cars hit the track in order to preserve their outright numbers.

Harris rounds out the episode as he does every week with his best bet of the week, which he is looking to advance to 4-2 since he took over the Through the Gears Podcast.

Listen here and on your favorite platform.

