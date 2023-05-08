Entry List: 2023 Buckle Up South Carolina 200

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series is scheduled for a second week in a row, this time at Darlington Raceway for the Buckle Up South Carolina 200.

A total of 37 trucks are entered, meaning one will not qualify for the race, barring any entry list changes.

Bubba Wallace makes his first of two scheduled appearances in the No. 1 for TRICON Garage.

Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 returns to the track for the first time since the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt track, with Corey LaJoie back behind the wheel.

Young’s Motorsports’ No. 20 is currently listed without a driver, as is Reaume Brothers Racing’s No. 33.

AM Racing’s No. 22, which had competed in every race so far in 2023, has withdrawn from the event.

On Point Motorsports’ No. 30 returns to the track with Ryan Vargas its driver for the first time since Texas Motor Speedway.

Dawson Cram will attempt his first Truck event since 2021, driving the No. 47 for G2G Racing.

William Byron is back for his second start in Kyle Busch Motorsports’ No. 51; he previously drove for the team at Bristol.

Timmy Hill takes over the No. 56 for Hill Motorsports from his brother Tyler.

Parker Kligerman and Henderson Motorsports’ No. 75 are back for the first time since Bristol.

The Buckle Up South Carolina 200 will be held on Friday, May 12, at 7:30 p.m. ET. FOX Sports 1 is where to find TV coverage.

