Jesse Love Wins ARCA Pole at Kansas

The ARCA Menards Series will hold its fourth event of the 2023 campaign as a field of 25 cars will contest the Dawn 150 at Kansas Speedway this Saturday afternoon (May 6).

Jesse Love, the 18-year-old sensation from Menlo Park, California, will start on the pole, fresh off his big win at Talladega Superspeedway last time out. The youngster will be looking to take Bill Venturini’s No. 20 entry to victory lane for a second straight race.

Connor Mosack will start alongside Love on the front row in the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 18 entry. Mosack is still searching for his first career ARCA Menards Series victory, for which he will surely be a strong contender today.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series regular Dean Thompson will start third when he climbs behind the wheel of the No. 25 entry for Venturini Motorsports for the first leg of what will be a doubleheader Saturday for the Anaheim, California native. Thompson will look to start his day off on the right foot with a solid run in his return to the ARCA Menards Series.

Series points leader Frankie Muniz will start sixth as he looks to continue his strong start to the season and extend his points lead. The actor-turned-racer starts seven positions ahead of his closest points competitor, Greg Van Alst, who will start 13th in his No. 35 entry. Van Alst is racing with a heavy heart this week following the loss of his father, and he will look to honor him with a nice run today.

All but one of the cars entered for this weekend will start the race, with the only exception being Andy Jankowiak, as his No. 73 Klas Motorsports entry sustained irreparable fire damage in a practice incident Friday afternoon.

2023 ARCA Dawn 150 Starting Lineup

The green flag will fly on the Dawn 150 today, Saturday May 6 at 1 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article