Through the Gears: Kansas Betting Preview

Kansas Speedway is here, and for this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race at the Midwest track, Through the Gears host Mark Harris is joined by Chris Werme (@ChrisWerme15 on Twitter) to discuss all things Kansas.

The pair also touches on why your explanation is just as important as the outcome of a bet, as well as their favorite prop bet so far this season.

Mark then rounds out the episode by giving out his best bet of the week.

