Through the Gears: Kansas Betting Preview

Mark Harris

Kansas Speedway is here, and for this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race at the Midwest track, Through the Gears host Mark Harris is joined by Chris Werme (@ChrisWerme15 on Twitter) to discuss all things Kansas.

The pair also touches on why your explanation is just as important as the outcome of a bet, as well as their favorite prop bet so far this season.

Mark then rounds out the episode by giving out his best bet of the week.

