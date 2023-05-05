Through the Gears: Kansas Betting Preview

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Kansas Speedway is here, and for this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race at the Midwest track, Through the Gears host Mark Harris is joined by Chris Werme (@ChrisWerme15 on Twitter) to discuss all things Kansas.
The pair also touches on why your explanation is just as important as the outcome of a bet, as well as their favorite prop bet so far this season.
Mark then rounds out the episode by giving out his best bet of the week.
