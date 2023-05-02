Entry List: 2023 Dawn 150

The ARCA Menards Series visits the Midwest for the first time in 2023 for the Dawn 150 at Kansas Speedway this weekend.
A total of 28 cars are entered.
Matt Wilson will make his first start of 2023, driving CCM Racing’s No. 7.
Fast Track Racing’s lineup receives a shakeup, as Tim Monroe, Josh Reaume and Gage Rodgers are in the Nos. 10-12, respectively. A fourth car, the No. 01, is entered with a driver TBA.
TRICON Garage makes its first ARCA appearance of 2023, with Taylor Gray in the No. 17.
Connor Mosack returns to Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 18, while Dean Thompson makes his first appearance of 2023 in Venturini Motorsports’ No. 25.
Cody Coughlin‘s family-owned team is entered with its No. 72 for the first time in 2023.
The Dawn 150 is scheduled for Saturday, May 6, at 2 p.m. ET, with TV coverage from FOX Sports 1.
