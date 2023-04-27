Podcast: Dover Betting Preview

On this week’s episode of Through the Gears, Mark Harris quickly recaps Talladega then he brings in the head of Business Development at Tipico Sportsbook. Mark and Matt discuss who they expect to be fast at Dover and who they think you may want to fade.

Mark then ventures down to the Xfinity Series to get his best bet ship turned around.

