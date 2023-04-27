Race Weekend Central
5-Hour Energy 200 Benefiting Living Beyond Breast Cancer - Qualifying

(Photo: NASCAR Media)

Podcast: Dover Betting Preview

Mark Harris

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | More

On this week’s episode of Through the Gears, Mark Harris quickly recaps Talladega then he brings in the head of Business Development at Tipico Sportsbook. Mark and Matt discuss who they expect to be fast at Dover and who they think you may want to fade.

Mark then ventures down to the Xfinity Series to get his best bet ship turned around.

Share this article

guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Comment on this articlex
()
x