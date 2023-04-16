Stock Car Scoop: What Made For a Lackluster Martinsville?

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | More
Kyle Larson bookended the NASCAR Cup Series’ spring 2023 short-track swing with wins at Richmond Raceway and Martinsville Speedway, the latter coming on Sunday (April 16) as the No. 5 took control late in the NOCO 400.
Adam Cheek and Bryan Davis Keith break down the lackluster event at the Paperclip and what’s changed with the racing at Martinsville over the last couple years. The duo also covers Anthony Alfredo‘s wayward tire and why the caution took so long to fly among other topics.
Sign up for Stock Car Scoop on Apple Podcasts and Spotify or visit Frontstretch every Monday throughout the year.
About the author
Adam Cheek joined Frontstretch as a contributing writer in January 2019. A 2020 graduate of VCU, he works as a producer and talent for Audacy Richmond's radio stations. In addition to motorsports journalism, Adam also covered and broadcasted numerous VCU athletics for the campus newspaper and radio station during his four years there. He's been a racing fan since the age of three, inheriting the passion from his grandfather, who raced in amateur events up and down the East Coast in the 1950s.
A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.