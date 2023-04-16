Race Weekend Central
Stock Car Scoop: What Made For a Lackluster Martinsville?

Adam Cheek

Kyle Larson bookended the NASCAR Cup Series’ spring 2023 short-track swing with wins at Richmond Raceway and Martinsville Speedway, the latter coming on Sunday (April 16) as the No. 5 took control late in the NOCO 400.

Adam Cheek and Bryan Davis Keith break down the lackluster event at the Paperclip and what’s changed with the racing at Martinsville over the last couple years. The duo also covers Anthony Alfredo‘s wayward tire and why the caution took so long to fly among other topics.

