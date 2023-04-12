Race Weekend Central
Podcast: Ken Schrader Part 2, Driving for Donlavey & Kyle Larson

Bryan Nolen

On this week’s edition of the Frontstretch Podcast with Bryan Nolen, Dalton Hopkins joins to recap the Bristol Dirt Race and we air part two of Luken Glover’s interview with Ken Schrader.

Nolen also reveals two big announcements that Frontstretch has been cooking up as well as a new member of the team.

Last, but not least, Nolen and Hopkins debate if NASCAR should go back to dirt next year, if it should happen on Easter and their thoughts on Ryan Preece vs. Kyle Larson. They also get you up to speed on the upcoming race at Martinsville Speedway.

Bryan Nolen currently goes to the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting at Full Sail. He would like to be involved in some aspect of Motor Sports after he completes school. He hosts a podcast that is on Apple Podcasts and Google Play called Sports Talk with Bryan and TB and lives in Boise, Idaho.

