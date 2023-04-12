On this week’s edition of the Frontstretch Podcast with Bryan Nolen, Dalton Hopkins joins to recap the Bristol Dirt Race and we air part two of Luken Glover’s interview with Ken Schrader.

Nolen also reveals two big announcements that Frontstretch has been cooking up as well as a new member of the team.

Last, but not least, Nolen and Hopkins debate if NASCAR should go back to dirt next year, if it should happen on Easter and their thoughts on Ryan Preece vs. Kyle Larson. They also get you up to speed on the upcoming race at Martinsville Speedway.

Listen here and on your favorite platform.

