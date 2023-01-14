Conti To Retire From eNASCAR Competition Following 2023 Season

The 2023 eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series (eNCCiS) season will be Michael Conti’s last as a full-time driver, he announced on Friday, Jan. 14.

Conti released a statement on his Twitter detailing his plans to hang up the steering wheel and transition to a non-driver role within the eNCCiS beyond 2023.

“Competing in the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series over the last 11 seasons has been nothing short of an incredible experience,” Conti wrote. “I’ve shared the track with the best oval drivers on the planet, have networked and have been able to work with some of the most prominent figures in the industry, and have created relationships that I truly hope will last a lifetime.

“So, with aspirations of pivoting my focus toward opportunities outside of full-time competition at the conclusion of the 2023 eNCCiS season, I will walk away from the series, head held high, with nothing but peace, happiness, gratitude, and excitement for what’s to come in the future.

“Even though my competitive days will not span past the end of the 2023 season, I’m confident that I will find myself in a role that supports or covers the eNCCiS,” he added.

Conti will go down as one of the most successful drivers in eNASCAR history. A full-time driver since 2012, Conti’s 13 eNCCiS wins puts him fourth all-time. In 2022, he visited victory lane twice in his No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet, securing wins at Las Vegas and Richmond. Conti made the playoffs, but was eliminated in the Round of 8.

Conti will remain in the No. 8 for JR Motorsports for his farewell season in 2023. The 2023 season begins on Tuesday, January 31 with the Clash Exhibition at the virtual Los Angeles Coliseum.

Share this article