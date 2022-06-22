Erik Jones Wins 2017 Cup Series Rookie of The Year

Erik Jones had a tough finish to the 2017 season. Never in contention at Homestead, he ran 21st and wound up two laps off the pace.

But Jones did leave the season finale holding a large consolation prize: NASCAR Rookie of the Year.



“It’s unfortunate the 77 team won’t be in operation next year. I feel like we’ve built a competitive race team, one that’s capable of winning races. It’s unfortunate they couldn’t get a driver and get ebverything to continue to run.”

“But at the end of the day, we improved a lot of people’s skill set. It’s fortunate they all have opportunities for next year. It makes me feel better knowing most people will have opportunities for next year.”

“I don’t know. There’s not one thing for sure. I look back on the eyar and there were many races where I could have done things better, where I could have given away good finishes. There’s just a lot of things where I thought I could have done them different.

Starting the year over now, everyone having that extra experience would have been a big bonus. Going into next year with the 20 car would be a big change for sure. It’s a group of guys on the road for a long time. And for me to have some notes going back to these tracks again is a big benefit to myself.