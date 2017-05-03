Race Weekend Central
2017 Richmond I Cup Ricky Stenhouse Jr Ryan Blaney Racing Russell Labounty Nkp

(Photo: Russell LaBounty/NKP)

2017 Frontstretch Podcast- Episode 9: Dega Looms

Frontstretch Archives

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | More

Episode 9: Dega Looms

with Matt Stallknecht, Tom Bowles, and Corey Brewer

In this week’s episode, the FS gang evaluates why, despite having great racing, Richmond continues to struggle with attendance. In addition, the crew breaks down the pros and cons of NASCAR’s 36 race schedule and offers a preview of what is to come this weekend in Talladega.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter

A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.

Share via