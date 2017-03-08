Frontstretch Podcast powered by DraftKings- 2017 Episode 3: Vegas, Baby

Even though the NASCAR season is already underway, there’s still plenty of time to get in on the action at DraftKings. Each week of the NASCAR season, courtesy of the Frontstretch Podcast, you can enter to win BIG cash prizes just by picking a team of 6 drivers. You pick, you play, you win, it’s that simple.

Want to learn more? By signing up at this link right now and making a $5 deposit, you will earn a free entry into one of this weekend’s NASCAR contests. So don’t wait, sign up and WIN on DraftKings today!

This week’s topics include:

Debating whether or not Atlanta Motor Speedway should be repaved

Breaking down the Daytona 500 and highlighting the successes and failures of the race

Discussion on how NASCAR can maintain its newfound momentum for the rest of the season

Preview of Atlanta