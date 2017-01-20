Home / Joseph Wolkin / Rick Ware Racing Moving to Cup Series Full-Time in 2017
Rick Ware Racing Moving to Cup Series Full-Time in 2017

There will be another new full-time entry in NASCAR’s premier series come 2017.

Rick Ware Racing will field the No. 51 Chevrolet starting at Daytona International Speedway come February, with several drivers taking the helm of the team’s entry. Timmy Hill will be the first to attempt to make the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series field, with Stanton Barrett, Cody Ware and Kevin O’Connell among those being named as the organization’s drivers.

The organization has purchased equipment from Tommy Baldwin Racing, which announced it would stop racing full-time in the Cup Series come 2017 after an eight-year run. Among the purchases include cars, a pulldown rig and technology support.

Joe Lax, who served as TBR’s crew chief in 2013 with JJ Yeley and worked with RWR’s multitude of drivers in the XFINITY Series in 2016, will lead the No. 51 team’s efforts in 2017.

Frontstretch originally broke the news that Rick Ware Racing would scale back its XFINITY Series program to have a focus on the Camping World Truck Series with driver Spencer Boyd.

Rick Ware Racing first attempted to compete in the Cup Series in 2012, with Hill qualifying for the race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. However, he failed to qualify for three races that year before the team decided to swap its focus back to the XFINITY Series.

