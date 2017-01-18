Reinvigorated Grand Sport Class Highlights 40-car CTSC Daytona Entry

On Wednesday, IMSA released the official entry list for next Friday’s IMSA Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge season opener, the BMW Endurance Challenge at Daytona. Unlike the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, attendance at the Roar Before the 24 was not required.

Rule changes in the offseason that moved the Grand Sport class to full GT4-spec has resulted in a much higher car count. 40 cars are entered for the first of two four-hour races on the schedule. This is more than any CTSC race in 2016. Also of note, teams are allowed to have three drivers in the four-hour events. For the regular two-hour races, only two drivers are allowed.

Last year, only three Grand Sport teams ran in all ten races. It is more than likely that the number will increase this season. Defending champions Multimatic Motorsports are back, but 2016 co-champion Billy Johnson is not. Platinum-rated drivers are no longer allowed to compete in the series, so Johnson is out and Jade Buford returns to the team in the sole Ford Mustang GT4. Despite the new car, Buford and teammate Scott Maxwell were fast out of the box.

CJ Wilson Racing is back with two Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsports with revised lineups. Marc Miller is back in the No. 33 with Till Bechtolsheimer moving over from the No. 35 to replace Danny Burkett. Irishman Damien Faulkner is in the No. 35 with rookie Russell Ward. Rennsport One has also made the move up to Grand Sport with a new Cayman GT4 Clubsport for Dillon Machavern and Dylan Murcott. Finally, GMG Racing has returned to IMSA after two years away to run two Cayman GT4 Clubsports.

Automatic Racing is back with two different efforts. They have entered two Aston Martins (Nos. 09 and 99), but are also running two new McLaren 570S GT4’s in a joint venture with VOLT Racing. Finally, Compass360 Racing has made the switch from Ford to McLaren and will field two 570S GT4’s. One will be for Paul Holton and the returning Matt Plumb, while the other has Nico Rondet and Matthew Keegan.

In Street Tuner, there are a few less teams on the grid at Daytona and less variety of makes. There are no Hondas on the grid for the first time in recent memory as HART (Honda of America Racing Team) has not entered. Nine of the 20 entrants are fielding Caymans. Murillo Racing has switched their No. 65 entry to a Cayman from a E90 BMW 328i. In addition, they fully acquired the ALARA Racing entry. That team will also be racing a No. 43 Cayman.

Driver changes include James Vance returning to MINI JCW Team’s No. 37 after being dropped last July. Rennsport One has kept Nick Longhi on from the Roar to partner up with Aurora Straus and Connor Bloum in the No. 18 Cayman.

Rebel Rock Racing has a number of changes for the season. They have changed what was the No. 7 entry to the No. 6, a number they used on a Porsche 911 in a one-off last year at Road Atlanta. Shane Lewis is currently entered in the No. 6 with a teammate to be announced.

The No. 8 Porsche will be driven by Dion von Moltke, who spent some time with it last weekend. As of right now, von Moltke does not have a teammate listed for the car.

Getting to drive racecars again today and man does it feel gooooooood! pic.twitter.com/7MZ7LWRxD4 — Dion von Moltke (@DionvmR) January 15, 2017

The top lineups (Nick Galante and Spencer Pumpelly at Rennsport One; Stevan McAleer and Chad McCumbee at Freedom Autosport; Eric Foss and Jeff Mosing at Murillo Racing) return unchanged for 2017.

2017 BMW Endurance Challenge at Daytona Entry List