(Credit: Phil Allaway)

55 Entered for Rolex 24 at Daytona

January 18, 2017

On Wednesday, IMSA released the preliminary entry list for next week’s Rolex 24 at Daytona.  As per IMSA rules, all teams that planned on competing in the Rolex 24 at Daytona had to enter the Roar Before the 24.  As a result, the same 55 teams that participated in the Roar Before the 24 two weeks ago will be competing in the big race.

That said, there are some changes in driver lineups and additional driver confirmations.  In the Prototype class, everything driver-wise was set by the end of the Roar.  However, during the Roar, a couple of last-minute additions were made.  For instance, RC Enerson will be the fourth driver in PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports’ Ligier JS P217-Gibson.

Porsche factory racer Brendon Hartley is currently entered in both of the Tequila Patron ESM Nissan DPi’s.  When the team announced their Rolex 24 late last year, they indicated that Hartley would only drive the No. 22 at the time.

Regardless, the race should be a topsy-turvy event with all 12 Prototypes entered competing in their first race.  Attrition will likely be higher than normal.

In Prototype Challenge, five cars are entered.  Here, there is one change of note.  Performance Tech Motorsports had 2016 IMSA Prototype Lites champion Clark Toppe on the team at the Roar.  However, Toppe crashed the No. 38 during the first session of the Roar.  He has been replaced for the race by Kyle Masson.

GT Le Mans has no changes from the Roar, but nearly every team has a lineup of stars.  In addition to their regular drivers, Ford Chip Ganassi Racing has tapped Verizon IndyCar Series regulars Sebastién Bourdais, Scott Dixon and Tony Kanaan to drive.  Corvette Racing once again has former Audi factory racers Mike Rockenfeller and Marcel Fässler in the fold.  Fässler’s No. 4 Chevrolet caught fire on the final day of the Roar.  Corvette Racing was forced to repair the C7.R, but will be ready to go.

In addition to their INDYCAR stars, Ford Chip Ganassi Racing also entered the UK division’s two cars that normally race in the FIA World Endurance Championship.  All four of the cars were quick at the Roar and should contend.

GT Daytona has the lion’s share of changes.  Turner Motorsport just announced their lineup Wednesday morning, just hours before the entry list was revealed.  The Racers Group’s lineup sees two drivers dropped from their original announcement.  Longtime TRG racer Derek DeBoer is not on the entry list, and neither is Pablo Sanchez.  Both drivers did in fact test the team’s Porsche 911 GT3 R during the Roar, but have been replaced.  Mike Hedlund and Black Swan Racing owner Tim Pappas will take their places.

Dion von Moltke has been added as a fifth driver in Paul Miller Racing’s Lamborghini.  Meanwhile, Mercedes factory racer Maro Engel has been added to SunEnergy1 Racing’s lineup, joining team owner Kenny Habul, Boris Said and Tristan Vautier.

The new DAC Motorsports team has only three drivers listed in their No. 18 Lamborghini (Emmanuel Anassis, Zach Claman and Anthony Massari).  Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America regular and former NHL player Patrice Brisebois has been dropped from the lineup.

There are a few teams that have TBD’s (To Be Determined) in their lineups.  Those teams are EBIMOTORS (No. 46 Lamborghini), Spirit of Race (No. 51 Ferrari), Manthey Racing (No. 59 Porsche), Park Place Motorsports (No. 73 Porsche), SunEnergy1 Racing (No. 75 Mercedes).  It is unclear whether these unfilled spots are actually unfilled seats, or if the drivers who have claimed these seats have not obtained IMSA licenses as of yet.

2017 Rolex 24 at Daytona Entry List

ClassTeamDriversCar
Prototype2 - Tequila Patron ESMRyan Dalziel
Pipo Derani
Brendon Hartley
Scott Sharp
Nissan DPi
GT Le Mans3 - Corvette RacingAntonio Garcia
Jan Magnussen
Mike Rockenfeller		Chevrolet Corvette C7.R
GT Le Mans4 - Corvette RacingMarcel Fässler
Oliver Gavin
Tommy Milner		Chevrolet Corvette C7.R
Prototype5 - Action Express RacingFilipe Albuquerque
Joao Barbosa
Christian Fittipaldi		Cadillac DPi-V.R.
Prototype Challenge8 - Starworks MotorsportChris Cumming
John Falb
Ben Keating
Remo Ruscitti
Robert Wickens		ORECA FLM09-Chevrolet
Prototype10 - Wayne Taylor RacingMax Angelelli
Jeff Gordon
Jordan Taylor
Ricky Taylor		Cadillac DPi-V.R.
GT Daytona11 - GRT Grasser Racing TeamMirko Bortolotti
Christian Engelhart
Rolf Ineichen
Ezequiel Perez Companc		Lamborghini Huracan GT3
Prototype13- REBELLION RacingSébastien Buemi
Nick Heidfeld
Neel Jani
Stephane Sarrazin		ORECA 07-Gibson
GT Daytona14 - 3GT RacingIan James
Sage Karam
Gustavo Menezes
Scott Pruett		Lexus RCF GT3
GT Daytona15 - 3GT RacingRobert Alon
Austin Cindric
Dominik Farnbacher
Jack Hawksworth		Lexus RCF GT3
GT Daytona16 - Change RacingKaz Grala
Corey Lewis
Jeroen Mul
Brett Sandberg		Lamborghini Huracan GT3
GT Daytona18 - DAC MotorsportsEmanuel Anassis
Zach Claman
Anthony Massari		Lamborghini Huracan GT3
GT Le Mans19 - BMW Team RLLBill Auberlen
Augusto Farfus
Alexander Sims
Bruno Spengler		BMW M6 GTLM
Prototype Challenge20 - BAR1 MotorsportsChapman Ducote
Mark Kvamme
Buddy Rice
Gustavo Yacaman
Don Yount		ORECA FLM09-Chevrolet
GT Daytona21 - Konrad RacingMarc Basseng
Franz Konrad
Marco Mapelli
Luca Stolz
Lance Willsey		Lamborghini Huracan GT3
Prototype22 - Tequila Patron ESMEd Brown
Brendon Hartley
Bruno Senna
Johannes van Overbeek		Nissan DPi
GT Daytona23 - Alex Job RacingTownsend Bell
Pierre Kaffer
Frankie Montecalvo
Bill Sweedler		Audi R8 LMS GT3
GT Le Mans24 - BMW Team RLLNicky Catsburg
John Edwards
Martin Tomczyk
Kuno Wittmer		BMW M6 GTLM
Prototype Challenge26 - BAR1 MotorsportsDavid Cheng
Trent Hindman
Adam Merzon
Johnny Mowlem
Tom Papadopoulos		ORECA FLM09-Chevrolet
GT Daytona 27 - Dream RacingLarry DeGeorge
Raffaele Giammaria
Paolo Ruberti
Luca Persiani
Cedric Sbirrazzuoli		Lamborghini Huracan GT3
GT Daytona28 - Alegra MotorsportsMichael Christensen
Carlos de Quesada
Michael de Quesada
Daniel Morad
Jesse Lazare
Porsche 911 GT3 R
GT Daytona29 - Montaplast by Land-MotorsportConnor de Phillippi
Jules Gounon
Christopher Mies
Jeffrey Schmidt		Audi R8 LMS GT3
Prototype31 - Action Express RacingDane Cameron
Mike Conway
Eric Curran
Seb Morris		Cadillac DPi-V.R.
GT Daytona33 - Riley MotorsportsJeroen Bleekemolen
Adam Christodoulou
Mario Farnbacher
Ben Keating		Mercedes-AMG GT3
Prototype Challenge38 - Performance Tech MotorsportsNick Boulle
James French
Kyle Masson
Patricio O'Ward		ORECA FLM09-Chevrolet
GT Daytona46 - EBIMOTORSFabio Babini
Emanuele Busnelli
Emmanuel Collard		Lamborghini Huracan GT3
GT Daytona48 - Paul Miller RacingAndrea Caldarelli
Bryce Miller
Bryan Sellers
Madison Snow
Dion von Moltke
Lamborghini Huracan GT3
GT Daytona50 - Riley Motorsports (WeatherTech Racing)Thomas Jäger
Gunnar Jeannette
Cooper MacNeil
Shane van Gisbergen		Mercedes-AMG GT3
GT Daytona51 - Spirit of Race (AF Corse)Peter Mann
Maurizio Mediani
Alessandro Pier Guidi
Davide Rigon		Ferrari 488 GT3
Prototype52 - PR1/Mathiasen MotorsportsRC Enerson
Mike Guasch
José Gutierrez
Tom Kimber-Smith		Ligier JS P217-Gibson
GT Daytona54 - CORE autosportJon Bennett
Colin Braun
Nic Jonsson
Patrick Long		Porsche 911 GT3 R
Prototype55 - Mazda MotorsportsJonathan Bomarito
Tristan Nunez
Spencer Pigot		Mazda RT24-P
GT Daytona57 - Stevenson MotorsportsLawson Aschenbach
Matt Bell
Andrew Davis
Robin Liddell		Audi R8 LMS GT3
GT Daytona59 - Manthey RacingSven Müller
Harald Proczyk
Reinhold Renger
Steve Smith		Porsche 911 GT3
GT Daytona61 - GRT Grasser Racing TeamChristian Engelhart
Rolf Ineichen
Christopher Lenz
Roberto Papmanini
Milos Pavlovic		Lamborghini Huracan GT3
GT Le Mans62 - Risi CompetizioneJames Calado
Giancarlo Fisichella
Toni Vilander		Ferrari 488 GTE
GT Daytona63 - Scuderia CorsaAlessandro Balzan
Sam Bird
Matteo Cressoni
Christina Nielsen		Ferrari 488 GT3
GT Le Mans66 - Ford Chip Ganassi RacingSebastién Bourdais
Joey Hand
Dirk Müller		Ford GT
GT Le Mans67 - Ford Chip Ganassi RacingRyan Briscoe
Scott Dixon
Richard Westbrook		Ford GT
GT Le Mans68 - Ford Chip Ganassi Racing UKBilly Johnson
Stefan Mücke
Olivier Pla		Ford GT
GT Le Mans69 - Ford Chip Ganassi Racing UKTony Kanaan
Andy Priaulx
Harry Tincknell		Ford GT
Prototype70 - Mazda MotorsportsJames Hinchcliffe
Tom Long
Joel Miller		Mazda RT24-P
GT Daytona73 - Park Place MotorsportJörg Bergmeister
Patrick Lindsey
Matt McMurry		Porsche 911 GT3 R
GT Daytona75 - SunEnergy1 RacingMaro Engel
Kenny Habul
Boris Said
Tristan Vautier		Mercedes-AMG GT3
Prototype81 - DragonSpeedLoïc Duval
Ben Hanley
Henrik Hedman
Nicolas Lapierre
ORECA 07-Gibson
Prototype85 - JDC/Miller MotorSportsMathias Beche
Misha Goikhberg
Chris Miller
Stephen Simpson		ORECA 07-Gibson
GT Daytona86 - Michael Shank Racing with Curb-AgajanianTom Dyer
Ryan Hunter-Reay
Oswaldo Negri, Jr.
Jeff Segal		Acura NSX GT3
Prototype Challenge88 - Starworks MotorsportJames Dayson
Scott Mayer
Alex Popow
Sebastian Saavedra		ORECA FLM09-Chevrolet
Prototype90 - Visit Florida RacingMarc Goossens
René Rast
Renger van der Zande		Riley Mk. 30-Gibson
GT Daytona93 - Michael Shank Racing with Curb-AgajanianAndy Lally
Katherine Legge
Graham Rahal
Mark Wilkins		Acura NSX GT3
GT Daytona96 - Turner MotorsportJens Klingmann
Jesse Krohn
Justin Marks
Maxime Martin		BMW M6 GT3
GT Daytona98 - Aston Martin RacingPaul Dalla Lana
Pedro Lamy
Mathias Lauda
Marco Sorensen		Aston Martin Vantage GT3
GT Le Mans911 - Porsche North AmericaFrédéric Makowiecki
Patrick Pilet
Dirk Werner		Porsche 911 RSR
GT Le Mans912 - Porsche North AmericaKevin Estré
Richard Lietz
Laurens Vanthoor		Porsche 911 RSR
GT Daytona991 - The Racers GroupSantiago Creel
Mike Hedlund
Wolf Henzler
Jan Heylen
Tim Pappas		Porsche 911 GT3 R

Tags

