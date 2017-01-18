55 Entered for Rolex 24 at Daytona

On Wednesday, IMSA released the preliminary entry list for next week’s Rolex 24 at Daytona. As per IMSA rules, all teams that planned on competing in the Rolex 24 at Daytona had to enter the Roar Before the 24. As a result, the same 55 teams that participated in the Roar Before the 24 two weeks ago will be competing in the big race.
That said, there are some changes in driver lineups and additional driver confirmations. In the Prototype class, everything driver-wise was set by the end of the Roar. However, during the Roar, a couple of last-minute additions were made. For instance, RC Enerson will be the fourth driver in PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports’ Ligier JS P217-Gibson.
Porsche factory racer Brendon Hartley is currently entered in both of the Tequila Patron ESM Nissan DPi’s. When the team announced their Rolex 24 late last year, they indicated that Hartley would only drive the No. 22 at the time.
Regardless, the race should be a topsy-turvy event with all 12 Prototypes entered competing in their first race. Attrition will likely be higher than normal.
In Prototype Challenge, five cars are entered. Here, there is one change of note. Performance Tech Motorsports had 2016 IMSA Prototype Lites champion Clark Toppe on the team at the Roar. However, Toppe crashed the No. 38 during the first session of the Roar. He has been replaced for the race by Kyle Masson.
GT Le Mans has no changes from the Roar, but nearly every team has a lineup of stars. In addition to their regular drivers, Ford Chip Ganassi Racing has tapped Verizon IndyCar Series regulars Sebastién Bourdais, Scott Dixon and Tony Kanaan to drive. Corvette Racing once again has former Audi factory racers Mike Rockenfeller and Marcel Fässler in the fold. Fässler’s No. 4 Chevrolet caught fire on the final day of the Roar. Corvette Racing was forced to repair the C7.R, but will be ready to go.
In addition to their INDYCAR stars, Ford Chip Ganassi Racing also entered the UK division’s two cars that normally race in the FIA World Endurance Championship. All four of the cars were quick at the Roar and should contend.
GT Daytona has the lion’s share of changes. Turner Motorsport just announced their lineup Wednesday morning, just hours before the entry list was revealed. The Racers Group’s lineup sees two drivers dropped from their original announcement. Longtime TRG racer Derek DeBoer is not on the entry list, and neither is Pablo Sanchez. Both drivers did in fact test the team’s Porsche 911 GT3 R during the Roar, but have been replaced. Mike Hedlund and Black Swan Racing owner Tim Pappas will take their places.
Dion von Moltke has been added as a fifth driver in Paul Miller Racing’s Lamborghini. Meanwhile, Mercedes factory racer Maro Engel has been added to SunEnergy1 Racing’s lineup, joining team owner Kenny Habul, Boris Said and Tristan Vautier.
The new DAC Motorsports team has only three drivers listed in their No. 18 Lamborghini (Emmanuel Anassis, Zach Claman and Anthony Massari). Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America regular and former NHL player Patrice Brisebois has been dropped from the lineup.
There are a few teams that have TBD’s (To Be Determined) in their lineups. Those teams are EBIMOTORS (No. 46 Lamborghini), Spirit of Race (No. 51 Ferrari), Manthey Racing (No. 59 Porsche), Park Place Motorsports (No. 73 Porsche), SunEnergy1 Racing (No. 75 Mercedes). It is unclear whether these unfilled spots are actually unfilled seats, or if the drivers who have claimed these seats have not obtained IMSA licenses as of yet.
2017 Rolex 24 at Daytona Entry List
|Class
|Team
|Drivers
|Car
|Prototype
|2 - Tequila Patron ESM
|Ryan Dalziel
Pipo Derani
Brendon Hartley
Scott Sharp
|Nissan DPi
|GT Le Mans
|3 - Corvette Racing
|Antonio Garcia
Jan Magnussen
Mike Rockenfeller
|Chevrolet Corvette C7.R
|GT Le Mans
|4 - Corvette Racing
|Marcel Fässler
Oliver Gavin
Tommy Milner
|Chevrolet Corvette C7.R
|Prototype
|5 - Action Express Racing
|Filipe Albuquerque
Joao Barbosa
Christian Fittipaldi
|Cadillac DPi-V.R.
|Prototype Challenge
|8 - Starworks Motorsport
|Chris Cumming
John Falb
Ben Keating
Remo Ruscitti
Robert Wickens
|ORECA FLM09-Chevrolet
|Prototype
|10 - Wayne Taylor Racing
|Max Angelelli
Jeff Gordon
Jordan Taylor
Ricky Taylor
|Cadillac DPi-V.R.
|GT Daytona
|11 - GRT Grasser Racing Team
|Mirko Bortolotti
Christian Engelhart
Rolf Ineichen
Ezequiel Perez Companc
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|Prototype
|13- REBELLION Racing
|Sébastien Buemi
Nick Heidfeld
Neel Jani
Stephane Sarrazin
|ORECA 07-Gibson
|GT Daytona
|14 - 3GT Racing
|Ian James
Sage Karam
Gustavo Menezes
Scott Pruett
|Lexus RCF GT3
|GT Daytona
|15 - 3GT Racing
|Robert Alon
Austin Cindric
Dominik Farnbacher
Jack Hawksworth
|Lexus RCF GT3
|GT Daytona
|16 - Change Racing
|Kaz Grala
Corey Lewis
Jeroen Mul
Brett Sandberg
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|GT Daytona
|18 - DAC Motorsports
|Emanuel Anassis
Zach Claman
Anthony Massari
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|GT Le Mans
|19 - BMW Team RLL
|Bill Auberlen
Augusto Farfus
Alexander Sims
Bruno Spengler
|BMW M6 GTLM
|Prototype Challenge
|20 - BAR1 Motorsports
|Chapman Ducote
Mark Kvamme
Buddy Rice
Gustavo Yacaman
Don Yount
|ORECA FLM09-Chevrolet
|GT Daytona
|21 - Konrad Racing
|Marc Basseng
Franz Konrad
Marco Mapelli
Luca Stolz
Lance Willsey
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|Prototype
|22 - Tequila Patron ESM
|Ed Brown
Brendon Hartley
Bruno Senna
Johannes van Overbeek
|Nissan DPi
|GT Daytona
|23 - Alex Job Racing
|Townsend Bell
Pierre Kaffer
Frankie Montecalvo
Bill Sweedler
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|GT Le Mans
|24 - BMW Team RLL
|Nicky Catsburg
John Edwards
Martin Tomczyk
Kuno Wittmer
|BMW M6 GTLM
|Prototype Challenge
|26 - BAR1 Motorsports
|David Cheng
Trent Hindman
Adam Merzon
Johnny Mowlem
Tom Papadopoulos
|ORECA FLM09-Chevrolet
|GT Daytona
|27 - Dream Racing
|Larry DeGeorge
Raffaele Giammaria
Paolo Ruberti
Luca Persiani
Cedric Sbirrazzuoli
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|GT Daytona
|28 - Alegra Motorsports
|Michael Christensen
Carlos de Quesada
Michael de Quesada
Daniel Morad
Jesse Lazare
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|GT Daytona
|29 - Montaplast by Land-Motorsport
|Connor de Phillippi
Jules Gounon
Christopher Mies
Jeffrey Schmidt
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|Prototype
|31 - Action Express Racing
|Dane Cameron
Mike Conway
Eric Curran
Seb Morris
|Cadillac DPi-V.R.
|GT Daytona
|33 - Riley Motorsports
|Jeroen Bleekemolen
Adam Christodoulou
Mario Farnbacher
Ben Keating
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Prototype Challenge
|38 - Performance Tech Motorsports
|Nick Boulle
James French
Kyle Masson
Patricio O'Ward
|ORECA FLM09-Chevrolet
|GT Daytona
|46 - EBIMOTORS
|Fabio Babini
Emanuele Busnelli
Emmanuel Collard
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|GT Daytona
|48 - Paul Miller Racing
|Andrea Caldarelli
Bryce Miller
Bryan Sellers
Madison Snow
Dion von Moltke
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|GT Daytona
|50 - Riley Motorsports (WeatherTech Racing)
|Thomas Jäger
Gunnar Jeannette
Cooper MacNeil
Shane van Gisbergen
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|GT Daytona
|51 - Spirit of Race (AF Corse)
|Peter Mann
Maurizio Mediani
Alessandro Pier Guidi
Davide Rigon
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|Prototype
|52 - PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports
|RC Enerson
Mike Guasch
José Gutierrez
Tom Kimber-Smith
|Ligier JS P217-Gibson
|GT Daytona
|54 - CORE autosport
|Jon Bennett
Colin Braun
Nic Jonsson
Patrick Long
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|Prototype
|55 - Mazda Motorsports
|Jonathan Bomarito
Tristan Nunez
Spencer Pigot
|Mazda RT24-P
|GT Daytona
|57 - Stevenson Motorsports
|Lawson Aschenbach
Matt Bell
Andrew Davis
Robin Liddell
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|GT Daytona
|59 - Manthey Racing
|Sven Müller
Harald Proczyk
Reinhold Renger
Steve Smith
|Porsche 911 GT3
|GT Daytona
|61 - GRT Grasser Racing Team
|Christian Engelhart
Rolf Ineichen
Christopher Lenz
Roberto Papmanini
Milos Pavlovic
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|GT Le Mans
|62 - Risi Competizione
|James Calado
Giancarlo Fisichella
Toni Vilander
|Ferrari 488 GTE
|GT Daytona
|63 - Scuderia Corsa
|Alessandro Balzan
Sam Bird
Matteo Cressoni
Christina Nielsen
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|GT Le Mans
|66 - Ford Chip Ganassi Racing
|Sebastién Bourdais
Joey Hand
Dirk Müller
|Ford GT
|GT Le Mans
|67 - Ford Chip Ganassi Racing
|Ryan Briscoe
Scott Dixon
Richard Westbrook
|Ford GT
|GT Le Mans
|68 - Ford Chip Ganassi Racing UK
|Billy Johnson
Stefan Mücke
Olivier Pla
|Ford GT
|GT Le Mans
|69 - Ford Chip Ganassi Racing UK
|Tony Kanaan
Andy Priaulx
Harry Tincknell
|Ford GT
|Prototype
|70 - Mazda Motorsports
|James Hinchcliffe
Tom Long
Joel Miller
|Mazda RT24-P
|GT Daytona
|73 - Park Place Motorsport
|Jörg Bergmeister
Patrick Lindsey
Matt McMurry
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|GT Daytona
|75 - SunEnergy1 Racing
|Maro Engel
Kenny Habul
Boris Said
Tristan Vautier
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Prototype
|81 - DragonSpeed
|Loïc Duval
Ben Hanley
Henrik Hedman
Nicolas Lapierre
|ORECA 07-Gibson
|Prototype
|85 - JDC/Miller MotorSports
|Mathias Beche
Misha Goikhberg
Chris Miller
Stephen Simpson
|ORECA 07-Gibson
|GT Daytona
|86 - Michael Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian
|Tom Dyer
Ryan Hunter-Reay
Oswaldo Negri, Jr.
Jeff Segal
|Acura NSX GT3
|Prototype Challenge
|88 - Starworks Motorsport
|James Dayson
Scott Mayer
Alex Popow
Sebastian Saavedra
|ORECA FLM09-Chevrolet
|Prototype
|90 - Visit Florida Racing
|Marc Goossens
René Rast
Renger van der Zande
|Riley Mk. 30-Gibson
|GT Daytona
|93 - Michael Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian
|Andy Lally
Katherine Legge
Graham Rahal
Mark Wilkins
|Acura NSX GT3
|GT Daytona
|96 - Turner Motorsport
|Jens Klingmann
Jesse Krohn
Justin Marks
Maxime Martin
|BMW M6 GT3
|GT Daytona
|98 - Aston Martin Racing
|Paul Dalla Lana
Pedro Lamy
Mathias Lauda
Marco Sorensen
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|GT Le Mans
|911 - Porsche North America
|Frédéric Makowiecki
Patrick Pilet
Dirk Werner
|Porsche 911 RSR
|GT Le Mans
|912 - Porsche North America
|Kevin Estré
Richard Lietz
Laurens Vanthoor
|Porsche 911 RSR
|GT Daytona
|991 - The Racers Group
|Santiago Creel
Mike Hedlund
Wolf Henzler
Jan Heylen
Tim Pappas
|Porsche 911 GT3 R