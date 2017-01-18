55 Entered for Rolex 24 at Daytona

On Wednesday, IMSA released the preliminary entry list for next week’s Rolex 24 at Daytona. As per IMSA rules, all teams that planned on competing in the Rolex 24 at Daytona had to enter the Roar Before the 24. As a result, the same 55 teams that participated in the Roar Before the 24 two weeks ago will be competing in the big race.

That said, there are some changes in driver lineups and additional driver confirmations. In the Prototype class, everything driver-wise was set by the end of the Roar. However, during the Roar, a couple of last-minute additions were made. For instance, RC Enerson will be the fourth driver in PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports’ Ligier JS P217-Gibson.

Porsche factory racer Brendon Hartley is currently entered in both of the Tequila Patron ESM Nissan DPi’s. When the team announced their Rolex 24 late last year, they indicated that Hartley would only drive the No. 22 at the time.

Regardless, the race should be a topsy-turvy event with all 12 Prototypes entered competing in their first race. Attrition will likely be higher than normal.

In Prototype Challenge, five cars are entered. Here, there is one change of note. Performance Tech Motorsports had 2016 IMSA Prototype Lites champion Clark Toppe on the team at the Roar. However, Toppe crashed the No. 38 during the first session of the Roar. He has been replaced for the race by Kyle Masson.

GT Le Mans has no changes from the Roar, but nearly every team has a lineup of stars. In addition to their regular drivers, Ford Chip Ganassi Racing has tapped Verizon IndyCar Series regulars Sebastién Bourdais, Scott Dixon and Tony Kanaan to drive. Corvette Racing once again has former Audi factory racers Mike Rockenfeller and Marcel Fässler in the fold. Fässler’s No. 4 Chevrolet caught fire on the final day of the Roar. Corvette Racing was forced to repair the C7.R, but will be ready to go.

In addition to their INDYCAR stars, Ford Chip Ganassi Racing also entered the UK division’s two cars that normally race in the FIA World Endurance Championship. All four of the cars were quick at the Roar and should contend.

GT Daytona has the lion’s share of changes. Turner Motorsport just announced their lineup Wednesday morning, just hours before the entry list was revealed. The Racers Group’s lineup sees two drivers dropped from their original announcement. Longtime TRG racer Derek DeBoer is not on the entry list, and neither is Pablo Sanchez. Both drivers did in fact test the team’s Porsche 911 GT3 R during the Roar, but have been replaced. Mike Hedlund and Black Swan Racing owner Tim Pappas will take their places.

Dion von Moltke has been added as a fifth driver in Paul Miller Racing’s Lamborghini. Meanwhile, Mercedes factory racer Maro Engel has been added to SunEnergy1 Racing’s lineup, joining team owner Kenny Habul, Boris Said and Tristan Vautier.

The new DAC Motorsports team has only three drivers listed in their No. 18 Lamborghini (Emmanuel Anassis, Zach Claman and Anthony Massari). Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America regular and former NHL player Patrice Brisebois has been dropped from the lineup.

There are a few teams that have TBD’s (To Be Determined) in their lineups. Those teams are EBIMOTORS (No. 46 Lamborghini), Spirit of Race (No. 51 Ferrari), Manthey Racing (No. 59 Porsche), Park Place Motorsports (No. 73 Porsche), SunEnergy1 Racing (No. 75 Mercedes). It is unclear whether these unfilled spots are actually unfilled seats, or if the drivers who have claimed these seats have not obtained IMSA licenses as of yet.

2017 Rolex 24 at Daytona Entry List