Stevenson Motorsports Cuts Down to One Audi for 2017

On Wednesday morning, Stevenson Motorsports announced that the team will cut down from two Audi R8 LMS GT3’s in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s GT Daytona class to one entry for the Rolex 24 at Daytona. That entry, which will carry the No. 57 that the team used in Grand-AM, will have the same lineup as the team’s No. 6 did in 2016. As a result, that means that the team will sport the lineup of Lawson Aschenbach, Matt Bell, Andrew Davis and Robin Liddell.

The team’s previous numbers (Nos. 6 and 9) were the numbers that they used in the IMSA Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge. When they moved to the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, the No. 57 was claimed by Krohn Racing for a part-time prototype entry. For the Stevensons, the No. 57 actually means quite a bit to them.

“I’m really excited to have the [No.] 57 back on our car again this year, and you really just couldn’t ask for a better lineup than what we’ve got with these guys,” Stevenson Motorsports owner Johnny Stevenson said in an official press release. “We learned a lot with the Audi last year and we are miles ahead of where we were with the car at this point last year, so we have a lot better feel for what we will need for Daytona.

“Through the years, our results have just not been what we’ve been looking for in the 24,” Stevenson continued. “So, hopefully between putting all our focus on one car, having this driver lineup, and getting a little luck with having the [No.] 57 on the car, we can get the season off to a big start!”

For 2016, the team did enter two Audis at Daytona, but the second car (No. 9) was funded by Kenny Habul via Habul’s SunEnergy1. That team had the driver lineup of Habul, Boris Said, Tristan Vautier and Dion von Moltke. Habul, Said and Vautier will drive together full-time in 2017 with a reinvigorated version of SunEnergy1 Racing.