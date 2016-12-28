Home / IMSA / Stevenson Motorsports Cuts Down to One Audi for 2017
(Credit: Phil Allaway)

Stevenson Motorsports Cuts Down to One Audi for 2017

Phil Allaway December 28, 2016 IMSA, News, Phil Allaway, WSC Leave a comment

On Wednesday morning, Stevenson Motorsports announced that the team will cut down from two Audi R8 LMS GT3’s in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s GT Daytona class to one entry for the Rolex 24 at Daytona.  That entry, which will carry the No. 57 that the team used in Grand-AM, will have the same lineup as the team’s No. 6 did in 2016.  As a result, that means that the team will sport the lineup of Lawson Aschenbach, Matt Bell, Andrew Davis and Robin Liddell.

The team’s previous numbers (Nos. 6 and 9) were the numbers that they used in the IMSA Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge.  When they moved to the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, the No. 57 was claimed by Krohn Racing for a part-time prototype entry.  For the Stevensons, the No. 57 actually means quite a bit to them.

The last time Stevenson Motorsports ran the No. 57 was at the Rolex Sports Car Series finale at Lime Rock Park in 2013.  At Daytona in January, the No. 57 will return. (Credit: Phil Allaway)

“I’m really excited to have the [No.] 57 back on our car again this year, and you really just couldn’t ask for a better lineup than what we’ve got with these guys,” Stevenson Motorsports owner Johnny Stevenson said in an official press release.  “We learned a lot with the Audi last year and we are miles ahead of where we were with the car at this point last year, so we have a lot better feel for what we will need for Daytona.

“Through the years, our results have just not been what we’ve been looking for in the 24,” Stevenson continued.  “So, hopefully between putting all our focus on one car, having this driver lineup, and getting a little luck with having the [No.] 57 on the car, we can get the season off to a big start!”

For 2016, the team did enter two Audis at Daytona, but the second car (No. 9) was funded by Kenny Habul via Habul’s SunEnergy1.  That team had the driver lineup of Habul, Boris Said, Tristan Vautier and Dion von Moltke.  Habul, Said and Vautier will drive together full-time in 2017 with a reinvigorated version of SunEnergy1 Racing.

 

Tags

About Phil Allaway

Phil Allaway
Newsletter Editor for Frontstretch since mid-2008, Phil is responsible for the site’s Monday-Friday FREE e-newsletter that keeps fans up-to-date with the latest racing news, along with exclusive features and commentary. Our head news writer, Phil also doubles as our broadcast critic, keeping broadcasts honest for years with his Couch Potato Tuesday column. A writer for the Troy (NY) Record, Phil is also one of the lead reporters at Lebanon Valley Speedway in New York every weekend during short track season.

Check Also

PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports Quietly Announces 2017 Lineup

Earlier in the week, PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports wrapped up a test session at Sebring International Raceway …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2016, All Rights Reserved
All images are the property of their respective photographers. These images may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted without the written consent of the photographer.