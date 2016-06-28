2016 Frontstretch Podcast – Episode 13: 2016 Toyota/Save-Mart 350

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | More
On this week’s podcast, frequent guest Aaron Bearden joins Matt Stallknecht on the show to recap Tony Stewart’s electric win at Sonoma and much more, including…
- Analyzing the impact of Stewart’s win on the sport
- Discussing Stewart’s comeback and his potential for a Chase run
- Denny Hamlin’s strong run at Sonoma, and what it says about his versatility as a driver
- The fight in Saturday night’s Truck race
- The double standard that NASCAR faces when there is off-track controversy
- Previewing next Saturday’s race at Daytona
- Dissecting what drivers really mean when they say restrictor plate racing frustrates them
So sit back, relax, and enjoy a hard-hitting and in-depth take on motorsports that can’t be found anywhere else!
A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.