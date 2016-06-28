2016 Frontstretch Podcast – Episode 13: 2016 Toyota/Save-Mart 350

On this week’s podcast, frequent guest Aaron Bearden joins Matt Stallknecht on the show to recap Tony Stewart’s electric win at Sonoma and much more, including…

Analyzing the impact of Stewart’s win on the sport

Discussing Stewart’s comeback and his potential for a Chase run

Denny Hamlin’s strong run at Sonoma, and what it says about his versatility as a driver

The fight in Saturday night’s Truck race

The double standard that NASCAR faces when there is off-track controversy

Previewing next Saturday’s race at Daytona

Dissecting what drivers really mean when they say restrictor plate racing frustrates them

So sit back, relax, and enjoy a hard-hitting and in-depth take on motorsports that can’t be found anywhere else!