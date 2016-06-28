Race Weekend Central
2016 Frontstretch Podcast – Episode 13: 2016 Toyota/Save-Mart 350

On this week’s podcast, frequent guest Aaron Bearden joins Matt Stallknecht on the show to recap Tony Stewart’s electric win at Sonoma and much more, including…

  • Analyzing the impact of Stewart’s win on the sport
  • Discussing Stewart’s comeback and his potential for a Chase run
  • Denny Hamlin’s strong run at Sonoma, and what it says about his versatility as a driver
  • The fight in Saturday night’s Truck race
  • The double standard that NASCAR faces when there is off-track controversy
  • Previewing next Saturday’s race at Daytona
  • Dissecting what drivers really mean when they say restrictor plate racing frustrates them

So sit back, relax, and enjoy a hard-hitting and in-depth take on motorsports that can’t be found anywhere else!

