NASCAR is going racing internationally for only the third time in NASCAR Cup Series history at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City for the second road course on the schedule.

Through the Gears host Wyatt Watson gets you ready for race weekend with the best bets for Mexico City following a profit of 7.5 units from the Cup race at Michigan International Speedway thanks to the help of some successful prop picks.

Can the odds-on favorite Shane van Gisbergen (+375 odds) use his road course ability to get himself into the playoffs, or could a different road course ringer or the usual suspects take care of business?

Bringing the Heat: Jeff Hammond On What He’s Been Up To Lately

Also, Watson takes a quick look at Sunday night’s NTT IndyCar Series oval race at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway and shares his pick to win the race at the 1.25-mile oval.

