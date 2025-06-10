Happy Hour: Ryan Ellis Joins Ahead of NASCAR’s Return to Mexico

On this week’s episode of Frontstretch Happy Hour, hosts Trey Lyle, Michael Massie and Dalton Hopkins are joined by NASCAR Xfinity Series driver of the No. 71 DGM Racing Chevrolet Ryan Ellis.

Ellis joins to discuss his season so far ahead of this weekend’s Xfinity travel south of the border to Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez for the series’ first international race in over a decade. The four talk about the headaches of travel each team has had to go through and how it can be improved for next year. That is, if there is a next year.

Stock Car Scoop: More 2-Mile Ovals, Please

Additionally, the group reacts to Denny Hamlin announcing he will not travel to Mexico while he is still on baby watch. NASCAR has reportedly stated that they will grant the NASCAR Cup Series star a playoff waiver if this is the case. What does this mean for both Hamlin and his potential fill-in driver Ryan Truex?

Finally, the quartet reacts to the entertaining Michigan International Speedway race of this past weekend and join Ellis in longing for the Xfinity Series return there.

Watch the whole show below or listen to the audio version wherever you get your podcasts.

