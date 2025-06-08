The NASCAR Cup Series put on arguably the best race of the season after soon-to-be father of three Denny Hamlin saved enough fuel to outlast the field for his third career Michigan International Speedway win.

Denny Hamlin Wins FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan

Guest host Wyatt Watson and Chase Folsom give their immediate reactions to the finish of the race and the bad luck that once again struck the Chevrolet duo of Carson Hocevar and William Byron in the closing laps.

Finally, with the lack of two-mile D-shaped ovals, the duo debate on where they would like to see another similar-styled track that could put on a performance similar to today’s (June 8).

