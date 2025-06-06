The NASCAR Cup Series rolls into the manufacturer home turf of Chevrolet and Ford at Michigan International Speedway this weekend.

Through the Gears host Wyatt Watson and guest Michael Massie both set up your betting cards with the best bets for the only 2-mile D-shaped oval on the schedule for Sunday’s (June 9) FireKeepers Casino 400.

Looking for a bounce back from a terrible week at Nashville Superspeedway betting-wise, the two highlight who holds the best value going into this weekend, such as last year’s winner and runner-up Tyler Reddick (+1,000 odds) and William Byron (+950) and who doesn’t.

The pair looks into who could possibly upset the field with higher value or have great odds to land top five and 10 props.

Watch on YouTube or listen wherever you get your podcasts.

