On this episode of Bringing the Heat With Bryan Nolen, Trenton Worsham speaks with Brenden Queen to catch up during his first season in the ARCA Menards Series.

The reigning CARS Tour champion reflected on his two wins up to this point in the season at Daytona International Speedway and Kansas Speedway, which he said did not expect.

He also discussed how he’s still a late model driver still at heart and spoke about the platform FOX Sports 1 gave the CARS Tour during NASCAR All-Star Weekend, as well as if he’s reached out to Waffle House about sponsorship.

NASCAR Mailbox: Was Stenhouse’s Wreck Hocevar’s Fault or a Racing Incident?

Wyatt Watson then joins Nolen to take a look at What’s Still Hot, discussing the ratings after the second race broadcast by new TV partner Amazon Prime Video compared to the previous week’s Coca-Cola 600 and the numbers from last year’s Nashville Superspeedway race. They look ahead to what the future numbers could be in the next two weeks at Michigan International Speedway and Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

The soundbite of the week features an angry Ricky Stenhouse Jr. after being spun by Carson Hocevar, who is no stranger to making other drivers angry on the track. Watson and Nolen debate whether it was fair or foul for the Spire Motorsports driver to not leave any room.

Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.

Bryan Nolen Bryan Nolen is the Operations Manager and Multimedia Director for Frontstretch.com. He also hosts the Bringing the Heat with Bryan Nolen Podcast and occasionally makes appearances on The Happy Hour Podcast. He has a Sportscasting degree from the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting. He resides in Boise, Idaho, with his wife, his French Bulldog Archer and two rabbits. Follow him on Twitter @TheBryanNolen