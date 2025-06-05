On this episode of Bringing the Heat With Bryan Nolen, Trenton Worsham speaks with Brenden Queen to catch up during his first season in the ARCA Menards Series.
The reigning CARS Tour champion reflected on his two wins up to this point in the season at Daytona International Speedway and Kansas Speedway, which he said did not expect.
He also discussed how he’s still a late model driver still at heart and spoke about the platform FOX Sports 1 gave the CARS Tour during NASCAR All-Star Weekend, as well as if he’s reached out to Waffle House about sponsorship.
Wyatt Watson then joins Nolen to take a look at What’s Still Hot, discussing the ratings after the second race broadcast by new TV partner Amazon Prime Video compared to the previous week’s Coca-Cola 600 and the numbers from last year’s Nashville Superspeedway race. They look ahead to what the future numbers could be in the next two weeks at Michigan International Speedway and Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.
The soundbite of the week features an angry Ricky Stenhouse Jr. after being spun by Carson Hocevar, who is no stranger to making other drivers angry on the track. Watson and Nolen debate whether it was fair or foul for the Spire Motorsports driver to not leave any room.
Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.
Bryan Nolen is the Operations Manager and Multimedia Director for Frontstretch.com. He also hosts the Bringing the Heat with Bryan Nolen Podcast and occasionally makes appearances on The Happy Hour Podcast. He has a Sportscasting degree from the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting. He resides in Boise, Idaho, with his wife, his French Bulldog Archer and two rabbits.
Wyatt Watson has followed motorsports closely since 2007. He joined Frontstretch as a journalist in February 2023 after serving in the United States Navy for five years as an Electronic Technician Navigation working on submarines. Wyatt is one of Frontstretch's primary IndyCar correspondents, providing exclusive video content on site. He hosts Frontstretch's Through the Gears podcast and occasionally The Pit Straight.You can find Wyatt's written work in columns such as Friday Faceoff and 2-Headed Monsteras well as exclusive IndyCar features. Wyatt also contributes to Frontstretch's social media team, posting unique and engaging content for Frontstretch.
