If his misunderstanding with Kyle Larson wasn’t enough, Scott McLaughlin put himself into the crosshairs of Arrow McLaren team principal Tony Kanaan after running into the back of Nolan Siegel on a restart at the Chevrolet Grand Prix of Detroit. Is this what fans have been waiting for in the NTT IndyCar Series?

Kyle Kirkwood took his second win of the season on the streets of Detroit as championship leader Alex Palou wrecked out on Sunday (June 1). Going into another oval at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, can the Andretti driver or Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward catch back up to the Spaniard?

The trio of Wyatt Watson, Tom Blackburn and at-track reporter Christopher DeHarde debate if the streets of Detroit put on a better show than previous races at Detroit’s Belle Isle.

Finally, Watson and Blackburn discuss whether Max Verstappen‘s championship hopes are ruined after seemingly intentional contact with George Russell relegated the four-time defending champion to 10th at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Inside IndyCar: Want Beef? It’s There Between Penske & the Paddock

