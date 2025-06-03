If his misunderstanding with Kyle Larson wasn’t enough, Scott McLaughlin put himself into the crosshairs of Arrow McLaren team principal Tony Kanaan after running into the back of Nolan Siegel on a restart at the Chevrolet Grand Prix of Detroit. Is this what fans have been waiting for in the NTT IndyCar Series?
Kyle Kirkwood took his second win of the season on the streets of Detroit as championship leader Alex Palou wrecked out on Sunday (June 1). Going into another oval at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, can the Andretti driver or Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward catch back up to the Spaniard?
The trio of Wyatt Watson, Tom Blackburn and at-track reporter Christopher DeHarde debate if the streets of Detroit put on a better show than previous races at Detroit’s Belle Isle.
Finally, Watson and Blackburn discuss whether Max Verstappen‘s championship hopes are ruined after seemingly intentional contact with George Russell relegated the four-time defending champion to 10th at the Spanish Grand Prix.
“The Pit Straight” is Frontstretch‘s open-wheel racing podcast, available during the racing season weekly on Tuesdays on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and right here on the web.
Wyatt Watson has followed motorsports closely since 2007. He joined Frontstretch as a journalist in February 2023 after serving in the United States Navy for five years as an Electronic Technician Navigation working on submarines. Wyatt is one of Frontstretch's primary IndyCar correspondents, providing exclusive video content on site. He hosts Frontstretch's Through the Gears podcast and occasionally The Pit Straight.You can find Wyatt's written work in columns such as Friday Faceoff and 2-Headed Monsteras well as exclusive IndyCar features. Wyatt also contributes to Frontstretch's social media team, posting unique and engaging content for Frontstretch.
Wyatt Watson can be found on X @WyattWRacing