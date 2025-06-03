On this week’s episode of Frontstretch Happy Hour, hosts Trey Lyle, Michael Massie and Dalton Hopkins are joined by Anthony Damcott to talk the upcoming NASCAR In-Season Challenge.

The 32 drivers who will compete for the $1 million were set after Nashville Superspeedway, but the tournament doesn’t actually start for three more weeks. These next three NASCAR Cup Series races will instead be used to set the seeding. The quartet discuss how convoluted the seeding system is and what alternatives could be.

On Sunday (June 1), Sports Business Journal reported that YouTube star and ARCA Menards Series driver Garrett Mitchell (Cleetus McFarland) could partner with Stellantis’ Ram brand to go Craftsman Truck Series racing. The guys predict how a Dodge re-entry into NASCAR would look in an effort led by Mitchell.

Fire on Fridays: Please Don’t Try That Again, Jim France

On May 29, The Athletic reported that NASCAR co-owner and CEO Jim France had tried to fund a fourth entry for Spire Motorsports at Sonoma Raceway, with Jack Aitken driving. However, an outcry from the garage led to it being shelved. The gang weighs in on why this deal would have been an issue or led to some had it gone through.

There are 12 races left in the Cup regular season. With only nine winners so far, the guys predict what new winners there will be.

Watch the whole show below or listen to the audio version wherever you get your podcasts.

