Ryan Blaney used strategy to gain track position and punch his ticket to the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs after a dominating performance in Sunday night’s (June 1) Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway.

Blaney becomes the ninth different winner of the 2025 season. Guest host Wyatt Watson and Stephen Stumpf discuss how many winners they expect for the remainder of the regular season.

Ryan Blaney Wins Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville

The duo give their instant reactions to the racing product that left a lot to be desired. Was it the car’s fault, Goodyear’s fault, or something else?

Also, the pair highlight an impressive run by Spire Motorsports’ Carson Hocevar, finishing runner-up for the second time this season. Can the sophomore driver notch his first win before the playoffs arrive?

There’s a lot to talk about, and only a few minutes to do so. Sign up for Stock Car Scoop on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!

