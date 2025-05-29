For this week’s episode of Bringing the Heat With Bryan Nolen, Frontstretch’s Michael Massie gets an exclusive interview with the newest Indianapolis 500 winner, Alex Palou.

Massie and Palou discuss the Spaniard’s historic win along with his hot start to the the 2025 NTT IndyCar Series season.

Alex Gintz also joins the program to discuss the latest happenings around the sport.

The soundbite of the week comes courtesy of William Byron. The driver of the No. 24 dominated a majority of the Coca-Cola 600 but fell short to Ross Chastain.

Byron talks about the racing around him and whether or not that played a factor in him not capturing the checkered flag.

Watch below or listen wherever you get your podcasts.

Bryan Nolen Bryan Nolen is the Operations Manager and Multimedia Director for Frontstretch.com. He also hosts the Bringing the Heat with Bryan Nolen Podcast and occasionally makes appearances on The Happy Hour Podcast. He has a Sportscasting degree from the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting. He resides in Boise, Idaho, with his wife, his French Bulldog Archer and two rabbits. Follow him on Twitter @TheBryanNolen

Michael Massie Michael Massie joined Frontstretch in 2017 and has served as the Content Director since 2020. Massie, a Richmond, Va., native, has covered NASCAR, IndyCar, SRX and the CARS Tour. Outside of motorsports, the Virginia Tech grad and Green Bay Packers minority owner can be seen cheering on his beloved Hokies and Packers.