On this week’s episode of Frontstretch Happy Hour, hosts Trey Lyle, Michael Massie and Dalton Hopkins are joined by frequent guest John Newby, senior writer at Savage Ventures.

The quartet discuss NASCAR Senior Vice President of Competition Elton Sawyer‘s comments to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Tuesday (May 27) that more horsepower for the NASCAR Cup Series is “on the table.” They talk whether the move will actually finally happen and how it could impact the racing.

The four guys also get into fans’ opinions on driver personality following some backlash for Noah Gragson‘s showing some at the Coca-Cola 600.

Sunday’s (May 25) Indianapolis 500 had more viewers than this year’s Daytona 500. Just 12 years ago, NASCAR’s Super Bowl had approximately 10 million viewers more. The gang dive into what the takeaways from that should be.

Kyle Larson‘s bid to complete 1,100 miles on Sunday between the Indy 500 and the Coke 600 came up short, crashing out of both races. With Larson failing to do the full Double and the window between the two races being so short now, the guys weigh in on if anyone else will try it anytime soon as well as what INDYCAR and NASCAR can do to encourage more drivers to try.

Watch the whole show below or listen to the audio version wherever you get your podcasts.

