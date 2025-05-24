Bringing the Heat: An Indianapolis 500 Special

On a special episode of the Bringing the Heat live from Indianapolis Motor Speedway, host Bryan Nolen is joined by cohorts Michael Massie, Dalton Hopkins and Alex Gintz less than a day away from the 109th Indianapolis 500.

The group discusses the biggest storylines from the upcoming Greatest Spectacle in Racing, such as Alex Palou‘s near-perfect season, Team Penske’s nightmare of a last week and rookie polesitter Robert Shwartzman.

The quartet also discuss what storylines to look out for on Sunday along with giving their race-winning picks and potential hot takes.

