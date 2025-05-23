Through the Gears: NASCAR Betting Odds for Charlotte

The greatest weekend in motorsports is here, and Through the Gears gets you set with the best picks ahead of NASCAR’s longest night: the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Last week, a race-day X pick of Christopher Bell cashed out to earn a 7.6U profit and keep the winning streak alive as the NASCAR Cup Series moves from the hills of North Carolina to its home base in Charlotte, N.C.

Can Kyle Larson (+600 odds), making attempt two at the Indianapolis-Charlotte Double, make history, or can others like Ryan Blaney (+800), Bell (+825) or others work their way into contention to earn the crown-jewel win?

Also, host Wyatt Watson takes a quick look into the Indy 500 betting market ahead of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

Watch on YouTube or listen wherever you get your podcasts.