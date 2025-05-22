It’s a new week and another new episode of Bringing The Heat is here.

We head into arguably the biggest and longest weekend of the racing calendar. The Coca-Cola 600 and the Indianapolis 500 take center stage of the racing world.

Host Bryan Nolen welcomes in Frontstretch.com’s Michael Massie who continues his coverage from the circle city. Massie and Alex Gintz caught up with Indy 500 polesitter, rookie Robert Shwartzman. They discuss his incredible feat and much, much more.

Then, Massie sticks around with Nolen to discuss more of the latest news and notes from around the sport.

The soundbite of the week comes courtesy of Ryan Preece from last weekend’s All-Star Open race. The driver of the No. 60 machine comments on the penalty he was given for a commitment line violation.

Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.

