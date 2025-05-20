Happy Hour: Reactions to NASCAR Hall of Fame Inductees

On this week’s episode of Frontstretch Happy Hour, hosts Trey Lyle, Dalton Hopkins and Caleb Barnes are joined by fellow Frontstretch writer Mike Neff to react to the 2025 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee class. Did the voters get it right? Or should they have voted for someone else?

Afterward, the four also react to the comments made by Corey Heim and Joey Logano during the NASCAR All-Star Race weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway and ask if Layne Riggs and Christopher Bell were in the wrong.

Speaking of North Wilkesboro, the quartet debate if the track has earned the right to host its own points race for the NASCAR Cup Series after what was an interesting All-Star race.

Finally, with the Cup Series’ first race on Amazon Prime coming up this weekend, the group gives their predictions as to how the production will play out.

Watch the whole show below or listen to the audio version wherever you get your podcasts.

