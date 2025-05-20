The month of May was in full swing for the NTT IndyCar Series as practice and qualifying for the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 left the trio of Wyatt Watson, Tom Blackburn and at-track reporter Michael Massie with much to talk about.

Team Penske took the entire paddock by surprise with their illegal modifications to the rear attenuators of their cars, sending Will Power and defending back-to-back Indy 500 champion Josef Newgarden to the back of the grid, amongst other penalties. The three discuss the implications for both this weekend and their reputation over the last couple of seasons.

Even more surprising was the improbable storyline of Robert Shwartzman winning the pole as a rookie with PREMA Racing, who are also in their first season of IndyCar competition. The trio reflects on how important and surprising this moment was and the emotions felt by the team and competitors.

Max Verstappen showed his 2022 Formula 1 form in what may be Imola’s final Grand Prix for the foreseeable future, closing the gap in the championship fight between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. What will this mean for the championship battle with new wing regulations inbound after the Monaco Grand Prix?

